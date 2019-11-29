Allen Lew of Optus

Optus’ chief executive officer, Allen Lew announced that the company has launched both mobile ‘on the go’ and 5G in the home offerings, and was live with 5G sites across Australian major cities.

Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System have been rolled out as part of Optus’ 5G network.

Martin Wiktorin, head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines and Global Customer Unit Singtel, says: “We are pleased to be working with Optus to help them roll out 5G across Australia. This announcement cements Ericsson’s 5G leadership in Australia and endorses our global leadership as we continue to switch on this era-defining technology around the world to drive the Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, digitalised society, and incredible new mobile broadband experiences.”

Ericsson now has more than 75 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique communication service providers, of which 23 are live networks.

Ericsson is extending its relationship with Optus for 5G, beyond the initial 50 sites announced in February, to help deliver 5G to its customers across Australia.

