Dan Mondor of Inseego

Vodafone Qatar, together with Inseego Corp., a provider of 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, introduced the 5G MiFi M1100, the commercially available 5G mobile hotspot in Qatar and the region. With this new 5G MiFi hotspot, Vodafone Qatar customers can enjoy the power of 5G on their existing phones and other devices even if they are not 5G-enabled. Priced at QR 1,999 the 5G MiFi M1100 is available now at all Vodafone Qatar stores.

The MiFi M1100 delivers lightning-fast video streaming, lag-free videoconferencing, cloud gaming, VR experiences and more on Vodafone’s world-class 5G GigaNet network. Coupled with Vodafone Qatar’s Unlimited 5G Plans, this hotspot enables users to take full advantage of 5G, with powerful connectivity for all their mobile devices, be it at home, in the city or camping in the desert.

The 5G MiFi M1100 can connect up to 16 devices simultaneously (15 by Wi-Fi plus one by USB or ethernet), from laptops, tablets and smartphones to TVs and security cameras. Built on Inseego’s trusted MiFi iQ platform, it optimises signal performance with proprietary 5G antenna technology and protects connections with enterprise-grade security. Its power optimisation features, QuickCharge technology and high-capacity battery also ensure around-the-clock uptime.

“We’re pleased to be one of the world’s first operators to bring the power of 5G MiFi mobile hotspots to our customers,” said Vodafone Qatar chief executive officer Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Al-Thani. “This is an important step forward in delivering new 5G services that enhance our lives through new digital experiences, smart cities and other exciting areas.”

“We’re proud to deliver our 5G MiFi hotspots to Vodafone Qatar, enabling their customers to experience incredibly fast, seamless connections wherever they go,” said Inseego chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “We’re continuing to support the industry’s first wave of 5G NR network launches around the globe with our leading-edge 5G solutions. This commercial deployment, which takes our 5G products into another new geography, is an important milestone for Inseego.”

Vodafone Qatar is playing a leading role in the deployment and commercial availability of 5G. The Company’s extensive 5G network covers key locations across the country, offers the only 5G plans and recently announced the launch of 5G roaming services, starting with the United Kingdom.

