Openet, a provider of Digital BSS, announced that it has opened two new offices in Canada and South Africa, to better meet global demand for its innovative digital BSS portfolio. The independent software provider to telecoms operators has opened a new office in Montreal, further strengthening its presence in Canada, and opened new premises in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As an established provider of digital BSS technology to tier one Canadian operators, like Bell, Openet is making a key investment to augment its service to new and existing customers in North America. Its new Montreal office will supplement its existing registered presence in Toronto.

North America is rapidly maturing as a 5G market, with tier one operators leveraging microservices and adopting DevOps to more nimbly respond to new opportunities as their networks and services evolve. Openet has an impressive track record of helping operators develop new features and functions quickly and seamlessly to maximize all 5G opportunities. Increasing its footprint in Canada will help Openet better scale this expertise and ensure even better response times in helping operators monetize new and existing services.

Openet’s move into South Africa reflects its strategic ambition to further grow its African footprint. As a highly valued provider of BSS to Orange Egypt and INWI in Morocco, Openet is keen to provide improved coverage across the southern part of the continent, where it is already working with Liquid Telecom and a leading group operator.

As a growing digital and 5G economy, South Africa is a key indicator of the rapid growth of digital services across the continent and the burning need for more agile and flexible digital BSS to help operators scale effectively to capture lucrative new revenues. Located in Johannesburg, the new Openet office, headed by sales director Hugh Muller, will make Openet an even more compelling partner for African operators.

Niall Norton, CEO, Openet, “We are in an exciting growth phase, as leading operators from around the world seek greater innovation and commercial flexibility from their technology partners. As a key believer in DevOps, microservices and leveraging public cloud, Openet is the perfect digital BSS partner for all operators looking to scale their networks cost effectively to better monetise their customers, including 5G early adopters. Our investment in new offices is a sign of our commitment to provide local service and expertise as guide our operator customers along a measured path towards 5G.”

