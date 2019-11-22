Tom Mueller of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless announced the launch of its AirLink Managed Network Service with embedded FirstNet connectivity. This bundled solution will help public safety agencies of all sizes take advantage of the benefits and capabilities enabled by FirstNet-connected solutions.

The AirLink Managed Network Service expands the breadth of Sierra Wireless’ solutions that are compatible with FirstNet, providing a complete, managed solution with FirstNet connectivity, proactive device management, 24/7/365 technical support and a purpose-built FirstNet Ready mobile router in a single package.

This eliminates the complexity of maintaining a fleet of mobile devices and enables agencies to resolve device availability and issues up to 50% faster. The service also delivers increased security in an end-to-end solution with Sierra Wireless’ secure private network architecture and by ensuring devices always have the latest security updates installed.

Sold as a subscription service, the AirLink Managed Network Service provides an easy and affordable way for public safety agencies on tight budgets to transform their operations with leading technologies, rolling FirstNet connectivity for critical communications, situational awareness capabilities and the ability to maintain their fleet of devices at peak performance into one low monthly fee.

Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T, said, “By embedding FirstNet connectivity into the AirLink Managed Network Service, public safety agencies can enjoy an end-to-end solution straight out of the box – accelerating their access to reliable, unthrottled connectivity and the advanced capabilities they need to help save lives. This collaboration with Sierra Wireless not only gives public safety agencies more ways to gain access to the FirstNet communications platform, but it’s also a cost-effective way to equip agencies with the critical tools they need and trust to help them accomplish their mission.”

Tom Mueller, vice president, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless, said, “Public safety organisations in the U.S. need solutions that can be deployed out-of-the-box to securely connect lifesaving technologies to FirstNet. Sierra Wireless’ AirLink Managed Network Service provides the expertise many agencies need – a tightly integrated and managed solution that’s pre-provisioned for FirstNet and 24/7 services that ensure network uptime and availability to guarantee that devices in the field stay connected when they’re needed most.”

The AirLink Managed Network Service provides all the features that have made AirLink the number one choice for public safety agencies, including reliable and rugged AirLink routers, 24/7/365 technical support and more than 20 years of IoT security experience. With built-in FirstNet connectivity, it provides public safety agencies with reliable connectivity they can count on for mission-critical applications.

