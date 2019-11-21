Event date: 24-27 February, 2020

Barcelona, Spain



The GSMA’s industry-leading events feature world-class conference programs, expansive exhibition, summits, partner programs and more! Join us for one or all of these unique experiences; around the world, and in your region.

MWC Barcelona is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology alongside today’s most influential visionaries.

MWC is the global standard for mobile innovation, education and discovery. With more than 109,000 attendees, there is no better way to showcase your brand’s leadership than by participating in the event that convenes the entire industry.

Exhibiting at MWC is the premier opportunity to reach the global leaders shaping the future of mobile.

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/