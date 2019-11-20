Matt Carter of Aryaka

Aryaka, a cloud-first WAN company and end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider,has expanded its portfolio of managed SD-WAN offerings delivered via its newly branded SmartServices platform.

Expanding beyond its flagship SmartConnect offering that delivers connectivity-as-a-service, Aryaka introduced four additional ‘as-a-service’ offerings that include network and application acceleration, multi-cloud networking, managed security and actionable insights.

With its managed service offering and integrated solution that brings together a global network and a complete SD-WAN technology stack, Aryaka is extremely well positioned to differentiate itself and disrupt the fragmented set of “do-it-yourself” box vendors as well as traditional service providers.

In the Gartner report, “Forecast: Enterprise Networking Connectivity Growth Trends, Worldwide, 2018-2023, 2019 Update,” published on October 4th, 2019, Gartner analysts estimate global SD-WAN Managed Services within the Connectivity and Managed Services market to grow at a 76.1% CAGR to approximately $5.7 billion (€5.1 billion) by 2023. Further, within the Connectivity and Managed Services market, IP MPLS’ CAGR is expected to decrease by 5.0% globally by 2023, while Internet’s CAGR is expected to increase by 2.4% globally in the same time frame.

Aryaka expects that its expanded portfolio of managed “SmartServices” will benefit from this growth globally. The portfolio includes:

Aryaka SmartConnect – Connectivity as-a-service offering with global and new regional offers, last mile and HybridWAN

– Connectivity as-a-service offering with global and new regional offers, last mile and HybridWAN Aryaka SmartOptimise – Network and application acceleration as-a-service featuring TurboNet and TurboApp

– Network and application acceleration as-a-service featuring TurboNet and TurboApp Aryaka SmartCloud – Managed multi-cloud networking as-a-service for public clouds, SaaS providers and partner clouds

– Managed multi-cloud networking as-a-service for public clouds, SaaS providers and partner clouds Aryaka SmartSecure – Security as-a-service including managed firewall offering and network function virtualisation (NFV) capability for pureplay firewall products

– Security as-a-service including managed firewall offering and network function virtualisation (NFV) capability for pureplay firewall products Aryaka SmartInsights – Actionable insights-as-a-service powered by MyAryaka cloud portal

All of Aryaka’s service offerings would be managed, orchestrated and monitored globally with its industry leading SmartManage offering that includes global NOCs, 24 X 7 customer support and global service level agreements (SLAs). Together, these form the industry’s most comprehensive SD-WAN offering, delivering the industry’s best application performance.

“Aryaka’s new portfolio of Smart Services builds on its history of delivering managed networking services in a cloud consumption model,” said Alex Lai, Global Infrastructure Network manager at Darling Ingredients Inc. “Darling Ingredients is a growing global organisation with a cloud-first mentality, so we needed a network that’s flexible without compromising performance. Aryaka is a partner we can count on.”

To better serve this market, Aryaka is now taking its premier global SD-WAN offering and making it available for “regional” deployments with optional application acceleration technology. With pre-defined regional clusters and points-of-presence, for the first time Aryaka is now offering a highly affordable, fully managed regional WAN that delivers the same quality of experience as its global SD-WAN offering.

Customers choosing regional offers can seamlessly upgrade to a global SD-WAN with no disruption. With regional, global and the recently announced HybridWAN that includes internet breakouts, Aryaka offers customers the greatest choice of consumable SD-WAN offerings in the industry today.

Managed Security-as-a-Service

Aryaka is also announcing a new service focused on managed security for SD-WAN deployments. Leveraging its Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) architecture and its security capabilities on the ANAP secure converged edge, the first offering will integrate with Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) from Palo Alto Networks and extend to other vendors in the coming months.

“We are continuing to accelerate our innovation to respond to evolving customer and partner needs,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “Our unique patented SD-WAN architecture and our global network allow Aryaka customers to benefit from an integrated solution that delivers the industry’s best application performance. The affordable regional tier provides customers with the same cloud-first experience as our flagship global SD-WAN. This allows them to consolidate other box vendors into an Aryaka solution for the lowest possible TCO while at the same time accelerating their digital transformation initiatives.”

