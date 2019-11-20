Marc Overton of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, the IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network and software, announced that its smart IoT connectivity solution is enabling global communications for France Télévisions, the public broadcaster in France, ensuring global connectivity for its broadcast journalists around the world.

Previously, reporters had to buy local SIM cards in each country in order to broadcast their TV reports. Sierra Wireless’ smart IoT connectivity solution automatically connects to the best available 2G, 3G, or LTE network in a given region, without the need for installing a local SIM card and configuring the equipment.

France Télévisions’ cameras and distribution equipment are always “ready to use” to reliably broadcast news reports from wherever news breaks. France Télévisions can also manage its subscriptions in the cloud, using the AirVantage Platform.

Cédric Masset, France Télévisions’ head of the projects department for national newsrooms, said: “Reporters previously had to buy and set up the SIM card locally to be able to upload their video reports to France Télévisions systems. Sierra Wireless’ IoT connectivity has exceeded our expectations. It saves our staff a significant amount of time and hassle and provides the capacity for reporters to share news far more rapidly.”

Marc Overton, chief solutions officer, Sierra Wireless, said: “No matter where in the world a newsworthy event is taking place, Sierra Wireless’ smart IoT connectivity ensures France Télévisions reporters are ready to broadcast whenever and wherever they need to.”

