Xiao Ming of ZTE

ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that in partnership with MTN South Africa, ZTE has showcased 5G use cases on the existing live MTN network at AfricaCom 2019.Taking place in Cape Town, AfricaCom is one of the largest African telco, media, and technology event, which involves major operators in Africa.

ZTE and MTN South Africa showcased an ultra-high speed 5G network with an actual rate of more than 1.678 Gbps, which will support a variety of applications, such as multi-gigabit mobile connection, AR/VR, HD voice, ultra-HD live broadcast, 3D video, emergency service, and automatic driving.

Besides, the demonstration featured the on-site 5G holographic real-time communication, bionic robot, AR/VR and other application cases, fully showcasing the capabilities of the 5G network as well as the commitment of ZTE and MTN to exploring 5G development in Africa.

In addition, ZTE also presented its 5G solutions, such as 5G NR&Common Core, 5G Flexhaul, and Big Video, as well as its 5G terminal devices, such as Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone, 5G indoor and outdoor routers, which showcased ZTE’s end-to-end advantages in 5G, echoing its brand image of “Leading 5G Innovations.”

“ZTE has always been a global 5G market leader and core supplier with end-to-end solutions, with our focus on technological innovation.” said Xiao Ming, senior vice president at ZTE. “The company is devoted to collaborating with operators and partners to conduct 5G researches, explorations and demonstrations.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus