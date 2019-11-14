Gavin Patterson of Solon

Solon Management Consulting has expanded its expertise in the TMT industry with the appointment of Gavin Patterson to its senior advisor network. The former CEO of BT and chairman at Salesforce Europe will be providing insights and advice to Solon clients and teams.

“I am delighted to work with Solon and provide my expertise in the telecom and media sectors,” said Gavin Patterson. “From a strategic and operational perspective, by helping clients understand regulations, infrastructure and operational improvements for the digital era, I would like to make sure they are ready for the future changes that will happen in the industry.”

“Gavin is a highly respected leader and visionary in the TMT industry” said Frederic Huet, partner at Solon. “His extensive experience in the telecom and media space makes him a powerful addition to our team. We are extremely happy to have Gavin join us at a moment when we are experiencing a strong growth and are opening new European offices.”

After leaving Procter & Gamble, Patterson started his career in the TMT industry in 2000 at cable company Telewest, managing television services. In 2004, he joined British Telecom as managing director of their consumer division and launched the TV service BT Vision, and subsequently was responsible for their broadband offerings such as the optical fibre service.

Patterson took over as CEO of BT in 2013 and oversaw the transformation of BT from an incumbent to an efficient, integrated operator. During his tenure BT acquired and successfully integrated the leading UK mobile operator EE, acquired media rights and launched new TV channels to compete against Sky, upgraded BT network technology (VDSL, FTTC, FTTH), and continued BT’s transition to a more independent network division, Openreach.

