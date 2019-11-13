Qualitest, an independent software testing and quality assurance company, announced a collaboration with Experitest, a provider of SaaS-based continuous testing platforms for mobile and web browsers. This aims to provide their respective clients with a single integrated process for delivering mobile and web apps.

Under this new partnership, Experitest will integrate with Qualitest’s existing delivery platform and tools to provide enterprise clients access to a globally distributed lab of dedicated and secure browsers and devices for continuous testing across multiple operating systems, device models and versions.

With this collaboration, Qualitest clients can reap the benefits of Experitest’s SaaS-based on Qualitest On-Premises Installation for secured environments mobile device and web browser infrastructure, all located within their eight ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified data centers.

In addition to being able to test web and mobile apps quickly and continuously, Qualitest is creating a new process, powered by Experitest’s Test Analytics, that enables clients to respond to customer requests quicker. This process enables clients to consolidate all of their digital test results for mobile and web to gain end-to-end quality insights and drive improvements. Qualitest clients will have the ability to scale and run their parallel testing with shorter test times using Test Analytics to identify the root cause of any bugs.

Several global enterprises are already enjoying the benefits of this partnership, including a global weather forecaster, a multinational investment bank, and a British mobile and ISP provider.

“The ability to continuously test mobile and web apps 24*7 at large scale is critical for keeping a leading position in any industry today.” said Tal Barmier, CEO, Experitest, “The Experitest SeeTest SaaS continuous testing platform alongside with Qualitest’s service expertise ensures reaching this target successfully and quickly.”

“Across sectors and geographies, our clients are undertaking digital transformations while simultaneously needing to deliver a consistent and compelling cross-platform, customer experience across a growing number of devices, channels, and operating systems,” said Aviram Shotten, chief knowledge and innovation officer at Qualitest.

“Our partnership with Experitest broadens our capabilities in helping brands rapidly test, deploy, iterate and improve their mobile and web apps using thousands of real devices in the cloud and automated cross-browser tests.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus