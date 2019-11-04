Tejas Rao of Accenture

Accenture launched its Network Decision Platform, a cloud-based solution that provides communications network operators with an integrated, end-to-end view of fifth-generation (5G), fibre and traditional mobile communications services.

Leveraging big data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), the platform is designed to help mobile, cable and wireline operators prioritise and calibrate network investment, planning, deployment, customer acquisition, migration and intelligent service support.

The data from the Network Decision Platform provides network operators with a variety of insights, such as how to optimally deploy their network assets to offer a compelling 5G service. Wireline and cable operators can also leverage the platform to identify where to expand their fibre networks as a source for growth, and how best to compete with emerging 5G services.

“A new wave of network investment is upon us, as the race to 5G intensifies and network providers seek to evolve their footprint,” said Tejas Rao, managing director and global 5G lead for Accenture’s network practice. “Employing data analytics and visualisation tools, our Network Decision Platform helps operators identify where to deploy capital efficiently, accelerate deployment timelines and calibrate their business case metrics. When combined with operational data, this can provide operators with a 360-degree view of their return on investment, deployment and operations.”

The scalable platform takes advantage of access to a wealth of third-party data, public data, AI and machine learning to drive efficient and accurate decision-making and to automate parts of the deployment processes. Offered as a managed service or other flexible solutions based on individual operator needs, the Network Decision Platform enables clients to maintain a limited cost of ownership and to achieve results – for example, where to deploy and how to monetise the networks – in as little as six to eight weeks.

