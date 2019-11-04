Event date: December 11-12, 2019

New York, US

From how you engage with your customers, to how you fundamentally operate as an organisation, AI has cemented its place as the catalyst to business transformation all over the world. As we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution, innovations and collaborations are to be championed in business.

The AI Summit provides practical, case-study led insights powered by Industry Leaders on how businesses are actually using AI today. Whether through one-to-one engagement with AI pioneers, world-exclusive presentations from leading business strategists, or deep-dive workshops with the brightest minds in tech – you will find it all here in New York.

More information: https://newyork.theaisummit.com/