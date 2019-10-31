Award winning PRD Technologies have rebranded to Intelligent Billing Technologies Ltd. The business has been delivering complex and sophisticated billing solutions for telecoms, cloud service providers and more since 1992. Having appointed a new marketing agency, Bang Consulting, the company took the decision to reflect on the vision of the business.

They wanted a fresher, more modern feel for the business, a website that was more dynamic, and a name that accurately reflected the business offering. Intelligent Billing Technologies was the ideal fit. At the same time, they are rebadging their software, from QuickStart to Intelligent Billing. They are also streamlining their product offering so there are now three options – Lite, Pro and Bespoke.

Talking about the rebrand, Simon Adams, managing director of Intelligent Billing Technologies, said, “Having just won a prestigious award, now seems the ideal timing for announcing our rebrand. We feel Intelligent Technologies (our trading name) is a much better description for what we deliver for our customers. Whilst we cut our teeth on telecoms, and we will remain in this market, we have been investing a lot of time and development skills on branching into new sectors, in billing and beyond. We are very excited about the future of the business, under our new name.”

And on appointing their new marketing agency, Simon said, “We are delighted to have appointed Bang Consulting as our marketing agency. They have worked incredibly hard on our rebrand, new website and supporting us in our recent award win. We look forward to continuing a long and successful relationship with them.”

