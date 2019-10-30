Small Cell Forum (SCF), the telecoms organisation making mobile infrastructure solutions available to all, has announced a new board for the coming year and new members from across the wireless and internet ecosystems, further expanding the organisation’s breadth of expertise in developing 5G Open Small Cell RAN architectures and 5G-era small cell products.

New members include; Analog Device, Askey Computers, Colt, Dense Air, Eurecom, JMA Wireless, New H3C, Radisys, and Senko Advanced Components.

Small Cell Forum also announced its newly elected board, chaired by AT&T’s Dr. Prabhakar Chitrapu. The new board comprises:

Amit Shah, American Tower

Prabhakar Chitrapu, AT&T (Chair)

Piercarlo Giannattasio, Cellnex (New to Exec Board for 2019-20)

Mark Reudink, Crown Castle

Paul Coffey, DenseAir (New to Exec Board for 2019-20)

Randy Cox, Nokia

Caleb Banke, Qualcomm

Ravi Sinha, Reliance Jio (New to Exec Board for 2019-20)

Mark Lipford, Sprint

Small Cell Forum’s new members add expertise and valuable knowledge from across the industry to continue the rollout of small cells, building the foundation for 5G networks. Under new chair Dr. Prabhakar Chitrapu the Forum will continue to focus on enabling the development of multi-operator and neutral host deployments, monetising and developing edge computing opportunities, and the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to all aspects of small cell network planning, deployment and operations.

“The addition of new members sends a fantastic message, as developers, operators and innovators from across the industry join forces to help 5G networks thrive,” said Prabhakar Chitrapu, chair elect of Small Cell Forum. “To successfully deploy 5G networks, the Forum unites members from across the mobile and internet ecosystems to revolutionise the small cell rollout.”

