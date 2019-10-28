Ofir Zemer of Cellwize

Cellwize Wireless Technologies Ltd. (Cellwize), a global provider of mobile network automation and orchestration, is now working in cooperation with VMware to provide a network-wide 5G automated assurance solution from the core, through the RAN and to the edge.

Communication service providers (CSPs) can benefit from a holistic view of the network, enabling them to leverage network intelligence to predict outcomes, and rapidly optimise configurations to provide service resilience and a superior customer experience.

The 5G experience of the future is being created right now, and the existing assurance systems of today are not adequate for the network-element complexity and the large data volumes associated with robust 5G services. Cellwize’s RAN intelligence technology, in cooperation with VMware’s Smart Assurance, an automated service assurance solution, provides operational intelligence and collective management of optical, virtual and physical networks. Cellwize RAN automation and orchestration platform delivers an orchestrated ‘zero-touch’ deployment, configuration, optimisation and healing of mobile networks across the landscape of vendor and wireless technologies.

“At Cellwize, 5G is not the future, it is now. Cellwize RAN automation and orchestration technology with VMware Smart Assurance can give CSPs end-to-end control of mobile services. We are excited to bring our leading-edge technology to the table and be a key enabler of 5G deployments worldwide. We are honored to do it alongside an esteemed technology provider like VMware,” said Ofir Zemer, CEO of Cellwize.

“As CSPs are now adapting for the 5G rollout, the ability to have end to end visibility and control across the entire network – from RAN to the core and edge networks – alongside with ongoing intelligence and automation is a must in this new reality,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president, solutions, Telco & Edge Cloud business unit, VMware. “Network intelligence and management have been focus areas for VMware, and Cellwize’s RAN automation and orchestration platform with VMware Smart Assurance may help further extend these capabilities for our customers.”

