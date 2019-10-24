When mobile operators introduced 4G cellular services to the market, the primary offer was an increase in data speed compared with 2G and 3G. “Blisteringly fast” speeds would enable video on demand, online gaming and much more to be available anywhere, directly on your mobile phone screen.

This has indeed been the case. 4G has introduced a step change in use of mobiles that has taken them far from the voice-only devices of the 2G and 3G past. However, this emphasis on speed has also had some downsides for operators. Data speed is essentially a commodity, so how does one carrier differentiate it’s 4G offering from others? When there is nothing else, it comes down to price.

That can quickly escalate into a price war.

https://www.matrixx.com