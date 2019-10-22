The arrival of eSIM-capable smartphones (such as Apple‘s iPhone 11, Google‘s Pixel 4, and Samsung‘s Galaxy Fold) is bringing into focus the few existing global connectivity providers for eSIM.

So says Transatel, which reports that Ubigi has been providing eSIM profiles and data plans to use across all existing operating systems (iOS, Android, and Windows 10) for almost a year now.

Ubigi, a global cellular data service dedicated to world travellers and professionals on-the-go, is compatible with iOS (Apple iPad Air, Pro and Mini, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, and iPhone 11), Android (Pixel 3 and 4) and Windows 10 (PCs Lenovo Yoga 630, HP Spectre Folio, Acer Swift 7 and 3, Surface Pro 5).

eSIM profiles for any type of eSIM-capable and SIM-unlocked device can be obtained directly and within minutes here. Once live, the client’s no-commitment account leaves them free to choose from a selection of attractively priced data plans to use in over 150 countries and destinations. They can further manage their account and top-up when necessary via a dedicated selfcare app.

Ubigi is Transatel’s new customer-facing brand for worldwide cellular connectivity dedicated to the Internet of Things. The service offers “always connected” wireless capabilities to smartphones, laptops, tablets, and automobiles, at near-to-local rates in over 150 countries and destinations.

Now a member company of NTT Group, one of the largest telecom companies in the world, Transatel offers an eSIM-capable, cellular solution for global and secure IoT connectivity. Since its inception in 2000, the company has launched over 170 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators).

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus