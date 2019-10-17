Thailand’s 3BB (Triple T Broadband) has just launched “Smart Mesh” service, which is claimed to be the first. Using Huawei‘s PremiumWi-Fi home network solution, the operator provides users with ONT suites and service packages, such as game acceleration using embedded artificial intelligence (EAI) and dual-200M channels. The solution aims to provide the best home service and broadband experience in Thailand.

Emerging online services, such as 4K/8K video, MOBAR games, and VR, pose higher bandwidth and latency requirements on home networks. Traditional home Wi-Fi solutions cannot meet such requirements due to the blocking of walls and interference of nearby Wi-Fi sources.

To address the core requirements of users, 3BB chooses Huawei’s PremiumWi-Fi home network solution. The solution has four core capabilities: game acceleration using EAI, dual-channel technology, high-performance Mesh Wi-Fi, and intelligent O&M.

The EAI acceleration enables smooth gaming experience. The world’s first EAI game acceleration function uses neural network AI learning to intelligently identify game services and provide an exclusive Wi-Fi channel for them. This reduces Wi-Fi latency by more than 50%, allowing smooth game actions and video displaying.

Dual-channel technology provides VIP experience. With the unique dual-channel technology, a single ONT can provide two separated 200 Mbps channels, one for Internet access service, and the other for game and video service, for example. In this case, users can have superb video and gaming experience despite of heavy Internet access traffic.

Mesh Wi-Fi achieves full home coverage. The strong Wi-Fi capability of Huawei ONTs supports the Mesh Wi-Fi networking function to cover every corner of every room, providing seamless broadband experience.

Intelligent O&M greatly reduces OPEX. The iMaster NCE intelligent O&M platform allows operators to gain visibility into home networks, remotely diagnose network faults, and optimise home networks without home visits. This reduces required home visits by 20% and OPEX by 30% while improving home network experience.

3BB will continue the cooperation with Huawei to build home networks with the best experience to provide superb broadband experience and digital entertainment services to users and contribute to the digital economy.

Jeffrey Zhou, president of Huawei Access Network, said “Huawei’s PremiumWi-Fi home network solution uses ONTs with strong Wi-Fi capabilities to realise Wi-Fi mesh networking, allowing users to enjoy the fastest and most stable Wi-Fi in every corner of their homes. Huawei also provides world’s first EAI game acceleration feature, making game control and imaging instantaneous and smooth.”

“In addition, Huawei’s iMaster NCE smart platform uses AI to accurately locate Wi-Fi faults in home networks, quickly identify potential improvement points, and facilitate precision marketing of home broadband services. Huawei is honoured to work with 3BB to provide home networks with a premium experience for the Thai people and enable the Thai people to enjoy a stylish digital life with infinite possibilities.”

