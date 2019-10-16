The GNSS market is developing rapidly. Demand for precise location information is also growing and the evolution of GNSS technology is ongoing. In this environment, the 6th issue of the GSA GNSS Market Report, officially launched, is a valuable tool enabling all stakeholders to skilfully navigate and benefit from the flourishing GNSS market.

The 6th issue of the GSA’s GNSS Market Report provides comprehensive information on the dynamic global GNSS market along with in-depth analysis of the latest global trends and developments.

Key findings from the report:

Global GNSS downstream market revenue from both devices and services will grow from €150 billion in 2019 to €325 billion in 2029;

The global installed base of GNSS devices in use will increase from 6.4 billion in 2019 to 9.6 billion in 2029;

In 2017, European companies accounted for an estimated 27% of the global GNSS market;

In 2029, revenue from GNSS added value services will amount to €166 billion, accounting for 51% of total global GNSS revenue.

Growth on the GNSS market will be stimulated by global macro trends such as digitalisation, big data, the sharing economy and artificial intelligence, all of which use GNSS for position, navigation and timing. In combination with other technologies, GNSS will also contribute to tackling the climate change challenge by supporting environmentally friendly transport solutions, sustainable agriculture and meteorological monitoring.

“The GNSS market is at a very exciting stage in its development and will expand rapidly in the coming years. By offering a comprehensive overview of the current market situation, along with forecasts of how the market is likely to develop to 2029, the latest issue of the GSA Market Report is a valuable resource for all GNSS market stakeholders,” says GSA executive director Carlo des Dorides. “This is a real tool that European companies can use to develop their market entry strategies for new products and services.”

Regularly referenced by policy-makers and business leaders around the world, the GNSS Market Report serves as the go-to resource for anybody requiring an in-depth look at GNSS market opportunities and trends across key market segments.

To read the report in full, download it for free here.

New in issue 6

In the 2019 edition of the GNSS Market Report, the number of GNSS market segments reviewed has increased to 10: Consumer Solutions, Road, Manned Aviation, Drones, Maritime, Emergency Response, Rail, Agriculture, Geomatics and Critical Infrastructure.

This allows more specific and accurate findings:

Road and Consumer Solutions dominate all other market segments in terms of cumulative revenue, and will account for a combined 93.3% in 2019-2029;

Of the remaining revenue, more than 50% will be generated by Agriculture and Geomatics;

Drones have become a significant GNSS market segment, exceeding mature segments such as maritime, aviation and agriculture in terms of shipments.

The New Space market is the focus of the Editor’s Special section in this year’s report. This section examines key trends behind the rapid growth in the number of spacecraft in use, with a particular focus on growth in private low Earth orbit (LEO) service providers and on Galileo’s contribution to the Space Service Volume (SSV).

Methodology

The GSA`s GNSS market model uses advanced forecasting techniques applied to a wide range of input data, assumptions and scenarios to forecast the size of the GNSS market in terms of shipments, revenue and installed base of receivers.

