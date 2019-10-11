Leopold Diouf of Nokia

Nokia announced it is teaming up with Telia Company, a telephone and mobile network operator in the Nordics and Baltics, to bring its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution to customers across Finland.

Nokia’s FastMile 5G gateway allows Telia to unlock the full potential of its 5G mobile network and quickly extend new ultra-broadband services to residential households countrywide.

Finnish customers that subscribe to Telia’s enhanced up a Nokia Fastmile 5G gateway in select stores, plug it in and have immediate access to gigabit peak speeds in their home. An easy-to-use visual display on the gateway helps customers identify the right location to achieve the best performance, while integrated Wi-Fi features ensure ultra-broadband access is available in every corner of the house.

Janne Koistinen, 5G program manager for Telia Finland, said, “We want customers to enjoy the benefits of 5G regardless of where they are, and Nokia is an important partner helping us achieve this. With Fixed Wireless Access solutions like Nokia’s Fastmile 5G Gateway, our customer will be able to quickly leverage our end-to-end 5G network and enhanced services to support all of their ultra-broadband needs in the home.”

Leopold Diouf, head of Nokia Fixed Wireless Access, said, “We are excited to help Telia create extraordinary experiences and bring the power of 5G to customers across Finland. Our industry leading 5G Fixed Wireless Access solution helps accelerate broadband access and brings all the benefits of 5G into the home to deliver a better user experience.”

The Nokia’s Fastmile 5G gateway is part of Telia’s 5G device and subscription launch in Finland. Nokia’s solution will be initially available to customers in Helsinki, Vantaa and Oulu, continuing to other major cities across Finland.

