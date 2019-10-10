WeDo Technologies, a specialist in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, continued its global series of user group conferences by hosting customers, prospects, and partners at its annual Americas event to discuss the latest trends and challenges facing the telecom industry.

The conference, hosted in Miami Beach, Florida, brought together many of North and South America’s leading communications service providers (CSPs) to ascertain how and where revenues will be compromised with the coming of 5G and the surge of IoT devices.

WeMeet Americas 2019 is the first event since the acquisition of WeDo Technologies by Mobileum. The event opened with Mobileum CEO, Bobby Srinivasan, chief revenue assurance and Fraud Management CMSO, Rui Paiva, and CMO, Bernardo Galvão Lucas outlining the merged companies’ complementary product sets and the quick availability of those products, especially the combination of Mobileum’s analytics tools and WeDo’s RAID with the masses of data it extracts and processes.

The WeMeet Americas 2019 conference offered guests a schedule that incorporated expert industry insights, interactive discussion sessions, and a chance to explore a variety of product demonstrations, including Fraud Management, Collections & Incentives, Revenue Assurance, Managed Services, Roaming Intelligence, and Security Intelligence.

A use case panel discussion from customers’ Telus, Comcast, Telefonica, and Liberty provided insights into how to assure business in an agile fashion utilising WeDo RAID in the 5G era. Expert comment was presented by guest speakers from Ericsson and Amazon Web Services, outlining just how quickly the adoption of 5G is occurring and the impact IoT devices were having on networks.

Mobileum’s CEO, Bobby Srinivasan, says, “The WeMeet Americas User Conference was an important opportunity for not only our customers and partners to share their knowledge and experience, but also for our teams to gain invaluable insights as we expand our portfolio. At Mobileum, as our customers expand their digital transformation with 5G and IoT services, we remain committed to growing our risk management capabilities.”

“Also, with our Active Intelligence Platform, it’s important for us that customers benefit from cutting-edge analytics-based solutions, from Roaming, Security to Risk Management, and Business Management, allowing them to connect intelligence with real-time actions on the core network, for greater efficiency and a stronger return on investment.”

