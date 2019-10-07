Nora Wahby of Ericsson

Under the agreement, Ericsson will provide core network expansion, network optimisation services, and software upgrades of both Telma’s core and the radio access network. The upgrade will provide more capacity and peak throughput to enhance network experiences for Telma customers, as well as advancing the move towards commercial 5G in high population areas.

The deal spans the latest radio access and transport products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including the MINI-LINK 6600, to provide 5G-ready backhaul. Ericsson will also deliver enhanced business support systems and a virtualised core solution supporting Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) services.

With greater capacity, higher data speeds and reduced latency, Telma’s customers will enjoy high-quality online services, including HD video and gaming. The deal will see an additional 2,000 mobile sites being added to Telma’s network to boost its nationwide network coverage ambitions.

Patrick Pisal Hmida, CEO, Telma Telecom Malagasy, says “At Telma, we seek to deliver affordable, high-quality and easy-to-use broadband internet access and communications services to our customers in Madagascar. Ericsson is helping us achieve that goal. We are very excited to announce the enhancement of our mobile broadband and the beginning of 5G roll-out. Telma is focusing on building a network for people on the move who can now be assured a good connection on their phones, tablets and laptops throughout Madagascar.”

Nora Wahby, head of Ericsson West Africa and Morocco, says: “Telma and Ericsson have a successful history as industry-leadership partners in the region with innovative offerings for customers. We will continue to pave the way and provide a cutting-edge mobile broadband experience for subscribers and ease Telma’s move to 5G.”

