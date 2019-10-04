Over 1,300 senior telecoms executives are gathering at Digital Transformation Asia (November 12 -14, Kuala Lumpur) to explore and debate how to unlock the huge 5G opportunity.

As well as providing insight, inspiration and practical takeaways that you can take back to the office, Digital Transformation Asia is also a place to network and make the right contacts.

51% of decision-makers say they attend the event to network and do business. Book your ticket today and discover how the market is adapting, get insights and network with those shaping the future for our industry.

Read more