Gary Bunney of MDS Global

MDS Global Ltd, a business support systems (BSS)-as-a-Service provider and O2 (Telefónica UK), have developed and implemented a new Partner Insight Portal.

This reportedly provides O2’s Direct Partners with focused customer and business intelligence. The data-rich portal aims to improve customer service, as well as facilitating bespoke billing and information for sales acquisition.

The O2 Direct Partner Network is made up of a small number of providers from across the UK, chosen by O2 to work with business customers of all sizes on the company’s behalf – and to help deliver brilliant digital experiences to business end users.

Until recently, Direct Partners could only view billing information by putting a request in to O2’s call centre. The new web-based MDS Global system makes integrated analytics instantly accessible, through a secure, convenient and easy-to-use web portal.

It can be used by business partner call centre operatives and their sales teams to check the status of service, requests, complaints, sales, and billing. The more accurate real-time data (which answers questions such as how services are being used, identifies areas of profit and loss, and profiles customers for better sales targeting) is expected to improve call handling, and customer satisfaction scores.

Equally important, the Portal enables information sharing with partners, whilst ensuring customer confidentiality at all times. O2 can securely configure the Partner Insight Portal so that the stored data can be filtered and tailored for a specific business partner, keeping irrelevant or private customer information hidden and adhering to GDPR rules.

Jason Phillips, head of partner Sales at O2, states, “At O2, we have a customer-first, mobile-led approach. And, while we have the highest expectations of our partners in delivering a world-class customer experience, it is up to us to make sure they have the information they need to do this.”

“Our new Insight Portal, supplied by MDS Global, is designed to have a positive impact on customer retention. It provides both us and our partners with more comprehensive customer and business information – so we can offer the highest levels of service, every time.”

Chris Ruddle, finance director at Welcomm – an O2 Direct Partner – says: “I am delighted that Welcomm was amongst the first partners to have access to O2’s new Partner Insight Portal. My initial thoughts on this are that it will not only improve the efficiency of our customer care team in dealing with customer queries, but that it will provide us with the up-to-date information we need to take our customer support to the next level.”

John Roulston, sales director at Barclays, adds: “O2’s Insight Portal launch is something we have been excited about for some time. I’m pleased to say it hasn’t disappointed. From sales to service, it will change every aspect of how we drive experience through for our customers. Churn, service delivery and revenue will all benefit hugely from this excellent innovation and investment from O2. I’m certain this will be the main catalyst for growth over the next few years and we look forward to embracing it long term.”

Gary Bunney, CEO at MDS Global, comments: “The Partner Insight Portal will transform the customer and business partner experience. We expect it to decrease churn through improved customer visibility, whilst the inbuilt analytics capability is designed to help direct partners to manage profitability.”

