Software AG has unveiled webMethods.io B2B, the latest addition to the company’s B2B Integration portfolio.

webMethods.io B2B enables users to swiftly on-board partners and exchange documents using traditional EDI or newer API-based standards. Users can now ensure the timely and accurate transaction of daily, crucial business documents while streamlining their supply chain, accelerating order-to-cash and increasing customer satisfaction.

The new product provides a powerful suite of capabilities, including over 14,000 out-of-the-box EDI document types and highly flexible partner management capabilities. Released as part of webMethods.io, a multi-cloud iPaaS offering, webMethods.io B2B eliminates the need for users to perform upgrades, maintenance or fixes and helps them improve their organisation’s efficiency, speed, security and flexibility.

More than 1,700 global businesses, including 7-Eleven, Staples, Commerzbank, Tory Burch and Tractor Supply currently use Software AG’s on-premises B2B platform, webMethods Trading Networks, to enhance their operational efficiency and successfully manage their customer and third party relationships.

“webMethods.io B2B provides a rich, next-generation environment for B2B Integration and trading partner management,” said Dr. Stefan Sigg, chief product officer at Software AG. “With this release, our users are able to accelerate their speed-to-market by swiftly and accurately meeting service-level-agreements for all customers and third-party partners.”

The new cloud-based webMethods.io B2B delivers:

Increased productivity with a clear, easy-to-navigate and intuitive user interface.

Fast onboarding, enabling line-of-business personnel to quickly setup new partners.

Simplified ongoing trading partner management with self-service capabilities.

API-based B2B transactions to complement traditional EDI standards.

14,000-plus document types supported through standard industry protocols.

Centralised control and monitoring for all partner activities, communications and transactions.

Hybrid connectivity and service orchestration through webMethods.io Integration.

Ability to reduce and control B2B costs through a pay-as-you-grow model.

