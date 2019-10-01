Event date: November 26-27, 2019

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Now is the most exciting time for digital transformation: traditional brands are re-evaluating their competitive edge, start-ups are redefining the economics of business, providers are innovating at an unprecedented rate, and the consumer wants everything faster.

This is the dawn of the intelligently connected society.

Mobile 360 – MENA is the place to meet senior-level business and government leaders to discuss how digital transformation is rebuilding and redefining the landscape for a better future. Through keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops, visionary leaders examine how transformative technologies – 5G, AI, the Blockchain, and more – are enabling the industry and governments in the region to realise their high ambitions while delivering socioeconomic impact. In addition, attendees are able to meet and interact during the networking initiatives and discover new products and services in the Innovation Showcase.

Join us at the Ritz-Carlton Dubai from 26-27 November 2019 by purchasing your pass at mobile360series.com/MENA