Mikaël Schachne of BICS

BICS, an international communications enabler, has announced that it has established the live 5G data roaming service between Monaco Telecom, the Principality’s national operator, and an Italian telecommunications company.

Marking another major milestone on the road to global 5G roaming, the service, launched during Monaco Yacht Show (25 – 28th September), leverages BICS’ 5G global IPX network to provide secure, reliable, ultra-low latency 5G data connectivity to subscribers.

The announcement follows the launch of the first intercontinental 5G roaming service between Europe and Asia, which was facilitated by BICS in July earlier this year. The Principality of Monaco was the first in the world to enable 5G services across its entire territory, meeting the needs of its customers’ growing expectations of mobile broadband.

Mikaël Schachne, CMO and VP Mobility & IoT Business, BICS said: “The successful launch of Monaco’s 5G roaming service has created a blueprint for other operators in Europe – and across the world – to emulate. With over half of the world’s data roaming traffic exchanged via our global IPX network, BICS is perfectly placed to support mobile operators to launch 5G roaming, allowing them to enhance services for subscribers, and taking leading roles in the ongoing 5G evolution.”

Martin Peronnet, CEO, Monaco Telecom added: “5G technology is a major innovation that enables us to better serve our customers and meet their growing demand for mobility. We broke new ground last summer by rolling out the first fully nationwide 5G service, and, through our close partnership with BICS, have built on this success, meaning more end-users can benefit from borderless, next-generation connectivity.”

