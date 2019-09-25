The 2019 IoT Global Awards shortlist nominees are…
WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the shortlisted nominees of the 2019 IoT Global Awards!
“This is only the second year of the IoT Global Awards and it is inspiring to see so many new and exciting Internet of Things innovations already in action,” says Jeremy Cowan, Editorial Director of IoT Global Network, the headline sponsor behind the 2019 IoT Global Awards.
“We have been truly impressed by the hard work and ingenuity that has gone into the IoT solutions and applications submitted to us by organisations worldwide. The shortlisted entries met our strict selection criteria and will now be assessed by an Unrivalled panel of independent Experts”
The shortlisted nominees are:
IoT PRODUCT / SERVICE OF THE YEAR
Automotive, transport & travel
|Company
|Product/service
|A1 Digital
|Freight trains become “smart”
|MARLABS INC
|IoT Connected Solution – Connected Airline/Cruise Catering – Smart Trolleys & Kitchens & Connected Life Sciences IoT Platform & Ecosystem
|Telstra
|Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings
|Cando Rail Services
|Quasar: Rail Optimization Platform
|Eurotech
|Hyper-convergence at the Edge
|TRANSATEL
|Transatel’s solution for the Connected Car
|TRANSATEL
|Transatel’s connectivity solution for Airbus – Skywise
|SmartAxiom,Inc
|Managing and Securing the Internet-of-Things with Edge Blockchain Technology
|Inseego
|Ctrack by Inseego
|ERM Advanced Telematics
|IoTLink Technology
|SWIM.AI
|SWIM.AI and Dubai RTA Smart Driver System
|Controlant
|Controlant – Real-time, digitalized visibility for the end-to-end global supply chain
Big data, cloud & analytics
|Company
|Product/service
|Everynet
|Neutral-host networks for low cost IoT
|SWIM.AI
|SWIM.AI and Dubai RTA Smart Driver System
|Apstra
|Apstra AOS 3.1
|Eseye Ltd
|Eseye AnyNet Secure for AWS
|Guavus (a Thales company)
|Guavus Reflex – Smart Industry & IoT solution
|Shields Energy
|CODA by Shields Energy – IoT and Big Data solutions for industrial and commercial buildings.
|Nexo
|The Nexo Solution
|BitBox USA, LLC
|Operational Intelligence Meets Distributed Facilities
|DevicePilot
|DevicePilot
|McObject
|McObject’s eXtremeDB database management system
|ASUS
|ASUS Intelligent Edge Computer PE200U
|meShare Inc.
|meShare IoT Platform
Connected consumer & smart home
|Company
|Product/service
|King Abdulaziz University
|Energy-Efficient IoT Home Monitoring and Automation System (EE-HMA)
|Abode
|abode iota
|Ezlo Innovation
|Ezlo Atom
|ZOME Energy Networks, Inc.
|ZOMEKIT for Multi-family Housing
|Thales
|Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices
|Control4
|Control4 Smart Home OS 3
|ON Semiconductor
|RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor platform
|Hero Labs
|Solving real-life problems with truly smart water technology
|McAfee
|McAfee Secure Home Platform
|Amazon Web Services
|AWS IoT for the Connected Home
|meShare Inc.
|meShare 1080p Indoor Camera
|WattTime
|WattTime’s AER Software Gives IoT Users Option to Choose Clean Energy
Connected health or wearable tech
|Company
|Product/service
|Essence
|Essence Radar Fall Detector, an Intelligent multi-sensor fall solution – A new dimension in fall detection
|MARLABS INC
|IoT Connected Solution – Connected Airline/Cruise Catering – Smart Trolleys & Kitchens & Connected Life Sciences IoT Platform & Ecosystem
|Ericsson
|Brighter: Data-driven solutions for smarter treatment of chronic conditions.
|Telecom26
|SIMplicity: providing coverage for remote diagnostic tools for malaria, Ebola and more, securely and via dedicated, optimised connections.
|Thales
|Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices
|Procter & Gamble
|Oral-B Connect
|Airthinx
|See the Air you Breathe
|Guys and st Thomas’ NHS Trust
|CogStack – data or info search facility for NHS Trusts
|McObject
|McObject’s eXtremeDB database management system
Industry & construction
|Company
|Product/service
|Carnell Support Services Ltd
|Recognising excellence in IoT innovation
|BehrTech
|MYTHINGS Wireless Connectivity Platform
|TRANSATEL
|Construction 4.0: Transatel connects lifting equipment for AMCS technologies’ zoning and anti-collision products
|Telstra
|Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings
|Terex Corporation
|OMNI by Terex Improves Jobsite Connectivity, Safety and Efficiency
|Thales
|Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices
|Liquid Telecom
|Improving Fishing Yields in Kenya
|Innovaxxion
|Innovaxxion
|Eurotech
|Hyper-convergence at the Edge
|Saudi Aramco
|Auto Well Space Out System
|Adesto Technologies
|SmartServer IoT: An Industrial Edge Server to Accelerate Industry 4.0
|Ericsson
|Grundfos – The full range supplier of pumps and pump solutions
|ERM Advanced Telematics
|IoTLink Technology
Research & development or new launch
|Company
|Product/service
|iBASIS
|Catapulting Unified IoT Connectivity | iBASIS Global Access for ThingsTM for IoT Product/Service of the Year
|Altice Labs
|IoT Smart Probe – Handheld QoS Meter
|Telstra
|Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings
|Thales
|Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices
|Liquid Telecom
|Improving Fishing Yields in Kenya
|Procter & Gamble
|Oral-B Connect
|Saudi Aramco
|Auto Well Space Out System
|EBI
|Pioneering IoT Marketing with DDM, the World\’s First Wireless Digital Direct Mail
|Enlighted
|Enlighted One
|1oT
|World’s first full end-to-end eSIM solution
|Telit
|Telit OneEdge
|PenguinIN
|PenguinIN – Managed Indoor Positioning and Navigation
Retail, marketing & hospitality
|Company
|Product/service
|Eseye Ltd
|Eseye AnyNet Secure & Active Management Solution (Costa Express)
|Shields Energy
|CODA by Shields Energy – IoT and Big Data solutions for industrial and commercial buildings.
|Nexo
|The Nexo Solution
|EBI
|Pioneering IoT Marketing with DDM, the World’s First Wireless Digital Direct Mail
|Hark
|Revolutionising Retail – The Power of Real-time Energy Visibility
|PenguinIN
|PenguinIN – Managed Indoor Positioning and Navigation
Securing IoT
|Company
|Product/service
|Attivo Networks
|ThreatDefend Detection Platform for Securing IoT
|Armis
|Keeping All IoT Above the Radar
|Verimatrix
|Verimatrix Brings Effortless Application Security to the Masses, Launches New ProtectMyApp Service for Developers
|Cybeats Technologies Inc.
|Cybeats: Eliminating IoT device threats from the inside out.
|Sectigo
|IoT Platform of the Year
|Digicert
|Digicert IoT Global Award
|NanoLock Security
|NanoLock Security: Preventing Smart City Hacks
|Cynerio
|Securing the M in IoMT
|SmartAxiom,Inc
|Managing and Securing the Internet-of-Things with Edge Blockchain Technology
|Aeris
|Aeris ConnectionLock – Securing the next-generation of IoT
|Amazon Web Services
|Securing IoT Applications with AWS IoT
|NXM Labs Inc.
|NXM Autonomous Security Platform
Smart cities, government & utilities
|Company
|Product/service
|Cleverciti Systems
|Cleverciti Systems: Saving the environment on parking lot at a time
|Itron
|Smart street lighting – the catalyst for a smart city network
|Synchronoss
|The Synchronoss Smart Buildings Platform
|Grid Smarter Cities
|Kerb – Intelligent Kerbside Management
|TRANSATEL
|Transatel and Ledger partnership on blockchain solutions for “Green Energy” certification
|Trinity Mobility
|IoT and AI based Smart City Digital Platform- trinityICCC
|Mobilisis d.o.o.
|Mobilisis NBPS Parking Sensor
|Ericsson
|Grundfos – The full range supplier of pumps and pump solutions
|Eseye Ltd
|Eseye AnyNet Secure (Mayflower Smart Control)
|Liquid Telecom
|Reducing Air Pollution in Africa
|Hark
|Revolutionising Retail – The Power of Real-time Energy Visibility
|Frigbot
|Frigbot – Powering the Internet of Fridges
IoT BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
CxO of the year
|Sprint
|Ivo Rook, Senior Vice President of Internet of Things (IoT)
|iBASIS
|Ajay Joseph, CTO of the Year for First Time Seamless Global IoT Connectivity
|Spa Communications
|CxO of the Year Award: Kevin Brown, Schneider Electric
Start up, business development or ecosystem of the year
|Sprint
|Sprint Curiosity IoT
|Everynet
|Neutral-host networks for low cost IoT
|iBASIS
|iBASIS Global Access for ThingsTM Ecosystem of the Year for the Only Unified Platform Supporting Connectivity for Operators, Device Manufacturers, and Enterprises Worldwide
|Senet
|Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVNTM)
|Innovaxxion
|Innovaxxion
|Airthinx
|See the Air you Breathe
|MDS Global
|Sharing the IoT Revenue
|Frigbot
|Frigbot – Powering the Internet of Fridges
|1oT
|World\’s first full end-to-end eSIM solution
|MAVOCO AG
|MAVOCO – CMP software for the entire IoT world and beyond!
|BearingPoint//Beyond
|The Digital Business Marketplace
|Tata Communications Limited
|Tata Communications MOVETM
The winners will be announced on October 11th by leading IoT media brands; IoT Now, IoT Global Network, VanillaPlus, IoT Now Transport, IoT Events Hub and IoT White Book. Our proud media partners, Geo Connexion, iSCOOP and IoT For All, will also share the announcement via their own media portals and social networks.
A huge ‘Thank You’ to all those who entered their IoT products, services and talent in the awards and many congratulations to all the shortlisted nominees.
For any further information on the IoT Global Awards, go to www.iotglobalawards.com