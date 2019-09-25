WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the shortlisted nominees of the 2019 IoT Global Awards!

“This is only the second year of the IoT Global Awards and it is inspiring to see so many new and exciting Internet of Things innovations already in action,” says Jeremy Cowan, Editorial Director of IoT Global Network, the headline sponsor behind the 2019 IoT Global Awards.

“We have been truly impressed by the hard work and ingenuity that has gone into the IoT solutions and applications submitted to us by organisations worldwide. The shortlisted entries met our strict selection criteria and will now be assessed by an Unrivalled panel of independent Experts”

The shortlisted nominees are:

IoT PRODUCT / SERVICE OF THE YEAR

Automotive, transport & travel

Company Product/service A1 Digital Freight trains become “smart” MARLABS INC IoT Connected Solution – Connected Airline/Cruise Catering – Smart Trolleys & Kitchens & Connected Life Sciences IoT Platform & Ecosystem Telstra Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings Cando Rail Services Quasar: Rail Optimization Platform Eurotech Hyper-convergence at the Edge TRANSATEL Transatel’s solution for the Connected Car TRANSATEL Transatel’s connectivity solution for Airbus – Skywise SmartAxiom,Inc Managing and Securing the Internet-of-Things with Edge Blockchain Technology Inseego Ctrack by Inseego ERM Advanced Telematics IoTLink Technology SWIM.AI SWIM.AI and Dubai RTA Smart Driver System Controlant Controlant – Real-time, digitalized visibility for the end-to-end global supply chain



Big data, cloud & analytics

Company Product/service Everynet Neutral-host networks for low cost IoT SWIM.AI SWIM.AI and Dubai RTA Smart Driver System Apstra Apstra AOS 3.1 Eseye Ltd Eseye AnyNet Secure for AWS Guavus (a Thales company) Guavus Reflex – Smart Industry & IoT solution Shields Energy CODA by Shields Energy – IoT and Big Data solutions for industrial and commercial buildings. Nexo The Nexo Solution BitBox USA, LLC Operational Intelligence Meets Distributed Facilities DevicePilot DevicePilot McObject McObject’s eXtremeDB database management system ASUS ASUS Intelligent Edge Computer PE200U meShare Inc. meShare IoT Platform



Connected consumer & smart home

Company Product/service King Abdulaziz University Energy-Efficient IoT Home Monitoring and Automation System (EE-HMA) Abode abode iota Ezlo Innovation Ezlo Atom ZOME Energy Networks, Inc. ZOMEKIT for Multi-family Housing Thales Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices Control4 Control4 Smart Home OS 3 ON Semiconductor RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor platform Hero Labs Solving real-life problems with truly smart water technology McAfee McAfee Secure Home Platform Amazon Web Services AWS IoT for the Connected Home meShare Inc. meShare 1080p Indoor Camera WattTime WattTime’s AER Software Gives IoT Users Option to Choose Clean Energy



Connected health or wearable tech

Company Product/service Essence Essence Radar Fall Detector, an Intelligent multi-sensor fall solution – A new dimension in fall detection MARLABS INC IoT Connected Solution – Connected Airline/Cruise Catering – Smart Trolleys & Kitchens & Connected Life Sciences IoT Platform & Ecosystem Ericsson Brighter: Data-driven solutions for smarter treatment of chronic conditions. Telecom26 SIMplicity: providing coverage for remote diagnostic tools for malaria, Ebola and more, securely and via dedicated, optimised connections. Thales Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices Procter & Gamble Oral-B Connect Airthinx See the Air you Breathe Guys and st Thomas’ NHS Trust CogStack – data or info search facility for NHS Trusts McObject McObject’s eXtremeDB database management system



Industry & construction

Company Product/service Carnell Support Services Ltd Recognising excellence in IoT innovation BehrTech MYTHINGS Wireless Connectivity Platform TRANSATEL Construction 4.0: Transatel connects lifting equipment for AMCS technologies’ zoning and anti-collision products Telstra Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings Terex Corporation OMNI by Terex Improves Jobsite Connectivity, Safety and Efficiency Thales Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices Liquid Telecom Improving Fishing Yields in Kenya Innovaxxion Innovaxxion Eurotech Hyper-convergence at the Edge Saudi Aramco Auto Well Space Out System Adesto Technologies SmartServer IoT: An Industrial Edge Server to Accelerate Industry 4.0 Ericsson Grundfos – The full range supplier of pumps and pump solutions ERM Advanced Telematics IoTLink Technology



Research & development or new launch

Company Product/service iBASIS Catapulting Unified IoT Connectivity | iBASIS Global Access for ThingsTM for IoT Product/Service of the Year Altice Labs IoT Smart Probe – Handheld QoS Meter Telstra Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings Thales Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices Liquid Telecom Improving Fishing Yields in Kenya Procter & Gamble Oral-B Connect Saudi Aramco Auto Well Space Out System EBI Pioneering IoT Marketing with DDM, the World\’s First Wireless Digital Direct Mail Enlighted Enlighted One 1oT World’s first full end-to-end eSIM solution Telit Telit OneEdge PenguinIN PenguinIN – Managed Indoor Positioning and Navigation



Retail, marketing & hospitality

Company Product/service Eseye Ltd Eseye AnyNet Secure & Active Management Solution (Costa Express) Shields Energy CODA by Shields Energy – IoT and Big Data solutions for industrial and commercial buildings. Nexo The Nexo Solution EBI Pioneering IoT Marketing with DDM, the World’s First Wireless Digital Direct Mail Hark Revolutionising Retail – The Power of Real-time Energy Visibility PenguinIN PenguinIN – Managed Indoor Positioning and Navigation



Securing IoT

Company Product/service Attivo Networks ThreatDefend Detection Platform for Securing IoT Armis Keeping All IoT Above the Radar Verimatrix Verimatrix Brings Effortless Application Security to the Masses, Launches New ProtectMyApp Service for Developers Cybeats Technologies Inc. Cybeats: Eliminating IoT device threats from the inside out. Sectigo IoT Platform of the Year Digicert Digicert IoT Global Award NanoLock Security NanoLock Security: Preventing Smart City Hacks Cynerio Securing the M in IoMT SmartAxiom,Inc Managing and Securing the Internet-of-Things with Edge Blockchain Technology Aeris Aeris ConnectionLock – Securing the next-generation of IoT Amazon Web Services Securing IoT Applications with AWS IoT NXM Labs Inc. NXM Autonomous Security Platform



Smart cities, government & utilities

Company Product/service Cleverciti Systems Cleverciti Systems: Saving the environment on parking lot at a time Itron Smart street lighting – the catalyst for a smart city network Synchronoss The Synchronoss Smart Buildings Platform Grid Smarter Cities Kerb – Intelligent Kerbside Management TRANSATEL Transatel and Ledger partnership on blockchain solutions for “Green Energy” certification Trinity Mobility IoT and AI based Smart City Digital Platform- trinityICCC Mobilisis d.o.o. Mobilisis NBPS Parking Sensor Ericsson Grundfos – The full range supplier of pumps and pump solutions Eseye Ltd Eseye AnyNet Secure (Mayflower Smart Control) Liquid Telecom Reducing Air Pollution in Africa Hark Revolutionising Retail – The Power of Real-time Energy Visibility Frigbot Frigbot – Powering the Internet of Fridges

IoT BUSINESS EXCELLENCE

CxO of the year

Sprint Ivo Rook, Senior Vice President of Internet of Things (IoT) iBASIS Ajay Joseph, CTO of the Year for First Time Seamless Global IoT Connectivity Spa Communications CxO of the Year Award: Kevin Brown, Schneider Electric



Start up, business development or ecosystem of the year

Sprint Sprint Curiosity IoT Everynet Neutral-host networks for low cost IoT iBASIS iBASIS Global Access for ThingsTM Ecosystem of the Year for the Only Unified Platform Supporting Connectivity for Operators, Device Manufacturers, and Enterprises Worldwide Senet Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVNTM) Innovaxxion Innovaxxion Airthinx See the Air you Breathe MDS Global Sharing the IoT Revenue Frigbot Frigbot – Powering the Internet of Fridges 1oT World\’s first full end-to-end eSIM solution MAVOCO AG MAVOCO – CMP software for the entire IoT world and beyond! BearingPoint//Beyond The Digital Business Marketplace Tata Communications Limited Tata Communications MOVETM



The winners will be announced on October 11th by leading IoT media brands; IoT Now, IoT Global Network, VanillaPlus, IoT Now Transport, IoT Events Hub and IoT White Book. Our proud media partners, Geo Connexion, iSCOOP and IoT For All, will also share the announcement via their own media portals and social networks.

A huge ‘Thank You’ to all those who entered their IoT products, services and talent in the awards and many congratulations to all the shortlisted nominees.

For any further information on the IoT Global Awards, go to www.iotglobalawards.com