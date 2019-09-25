Rosalind Singleton of UK Broadband

Cerillion, a specialist in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced that Three’s launch of high speed 5G Broadband in London is being powered by the Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS suite. Initially available in London, the 5G service is set to revolutionise people’s homes with customers able to order a 5G ‘plug and play’ hub with optional same day delivery, to immediately transform their connected home experience.

Cerillion and Three have worked in close partnership to prepare for the 5G launch, with Cerillion’s Convergent Charging System (CCS) and Self Service modules playing a central role in the 5G experience. CCS is a 5G-ready online charging system that has been designed from the outset to support the latest 3GPP-based services. Self Service is a versatile online portal for delivering a digital-first customer experience, streamlining sales orders and enabling 24×7 account management from any device or browser.

“5G home broadband is a game-changer for connectivity in the home,” commented Rosalind Singleton, managing director, UK Broadband. “Cerillion’s pre-integrated Enterprise BSS/OSS suite provides us with seamless integration across all back office systems and processes, meaning we can focus on our 5G rollout, with a robust and reliable platform to support our business.”

“Three’s plug and play approach to providing 5G broadband is a big step forward for consumers, providing instant access to superfast streaming and connection in the home,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Building on the successful relationship we established during the launch of 4G, we are delighted to be continuing our close partnership with Three as they pioneer 5G fixed wireless access here in the UK.”

