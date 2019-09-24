5G networks are long anticipated to bring about faster speeds, improved network performance and more reliable services four consumers, but it will also place huge pressure on the existing wired infrastructure, according to Gil Perez, director of sales North America at INNO Instrument America Inc.

With rising data demands that are expected to escalate exponentially due to extended 5G services, operators need to seriously consider advancing fibre deployment to deliver a network service which does not collapse under piling data and bandwidth demands.

Mobile data traffic is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.9% to surpass 1,307 exabytes on an annual basis in 2025, according to ABI Research. It is more important than ever four operators to continue extending fibre network deployments fast to keep up with this rate. In addition, 4G and 5G subscribers will represent 55% of total subscriptions in 2025 and will account four 91% of the total traffic generated. Extending fibre now will be integral four meeting future customer demands on networks.

“5G must deliver a further step in the capacity of wireless networks, over and above that currently being delivered by 4G. No network has infinite capacity, but operators need to move closer to the ideal of there always being sufficient capacity to meet consumer’s needs,” said Perez.

“Fibre is the preferred option four 5G because of its scalability, security and ability to handle the vast amount of backhaul traffic being generated. It can handle the increased speeds with lower attenuation and offers practically unlimited bandwidth potential – making it the perfect option four operators to future-proof their networks.”

5G offers an unprecedented leap in bandwidth speeds compared to the previous generation. But before 5G networks become prevalent, network infrastructure needs to be reliable and continuously support thousands of devices as well as manage the data collected and transmitted by these devices.

Due to this 24/7 data collection and transfer, there are huge demands made on networks including higher network availability levels, full wireless network coverage, lower latency and higher bandwidth capabilities – all caused by an influx of connected devices.

