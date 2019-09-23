Comcast Business announced the launch of its new cloud-based internet security solution, specifically engineered to help small businesses effectively manage the growing risk of cyberattacks.

Comcast Business SecurityEdge works to protect a business’ network and the devices connected to it against several existing and emerging Internet-related threats, including malware, ransomware, phishing and botnet infections, without requiring additional hardware or software beyond the Comcast Business Internet modem.

In today’s hyper-connected world, cyberthreats are becoming more sophisticated and prevalent. No organisation is too large or too small to be a target. In fact, nearly half of small businesses in the United States suffered a cyberattack in 2017, according to a recent study.

“Cybersecurity keeps business owners up at night because they face an onslaught of challenges, from various, ever-changing forms of cyberthreats that can result in the loss of sensitive information or the disruption of business operations,” said Shena Tharnish, vice president, Cybersecurity Products, Comcast Business. “Comcast Business SecurityEdge – a simple yet powerful solution – can help defend companies and their data from serious harm by protecting all devices connected to the network at an affordable price.”

Comcast Business’ internet security solution, developed in partnership with Akamai, a cybersecurity provider, blocks access to compromised or malicious domains, which helps prevent business owners, employees, or guests from accessing an infected internet site. Businesses also have the ability to filter web content – gaining more visibility into their network safety with a simple to use, personalised dashboard that provides regular reporting.

Comcast Business SecurityEdge also addresses small business concerns about the cost and complexity of deploying cybersecurity solutions. The innovative technology is built into existing hardware, offering businesses an all-in-one solution that requires no additional equipment, or setup.

It automatically covers all connected devices, from mobile phones to wireless printers, without requiring software installations on each device. The cloud-based solution updates internet domain threats every 10 minutes, so companies can be protected from the latest threats with no need for manual downloads or software updates.

To learn more about Comcast Business SecurityEdge and other security solutions, click here

