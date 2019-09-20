Viettel and Nokia have broadcasted the first end-to-end 5G network in Ho Chi Minh City. The launch positions Vietnam head to head with other countries in the region looking for an early commercial 5G rollout. Being first to 5G will allow Viettel and Nokia to play a crucial role in enabling Industry 4.0 applications that will boost Vietnam’s economy.

Nokia deployed the 5G network in a very short time frame, building on its existing LTE footprint with the operator, upgrading the entire infrastructure from radio access, Cloud Packet Core and transmission to 5G technology. Viettel’s cloud-based Packet Core network is currently serving its live subscribers. The network will offer a range of real-time 5G end-user experiences, such as VR gaming and 8K resolution streaming, as well as enabling Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access.

Viettel and Nokia have set up 10 5G base stations in the area of Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s biggest city with more than 2,000 km2 area and a population of 13 million. The project sets the basis for a comprehensive evaluation of the band, coverage and application of 5G before commercialisation in 2020.

Tao Duc Thang, Deputy general director of Viettel’s Industry – Telecommunications Group, said, “The official broadcast of 5G in Ho Chi Minh City is an important milestone in Viettel’s strategy to make Vietnam one of the first countries in the world to commercialise 5G services. With 5G, Vietnam will go along with the world.”

Nguyen Kim Dung, head of Customer Business Team at Nokia Vietnam, said, “This trial demonstrates Nokia’s end-to-end 5G expertise and delivery capabilities in the Viettel network. As a trusted supplier to the operator, we are looking forward to making 5G a commercial reality that opens enormous growth opportunities for Vietnam.”

