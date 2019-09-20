Michael Ebeid of Telstra Enterprise

Telecommunications and technology company, Telstra announced the launch of Telstra Purple, a technology services business that brings together Telstra Enterprise’s recent acquisitions including the UK’s Company85. acquired in 2017, UK IT services company, Company85, will adopt the name Telstra Purple effective immediately.

“We are very excited as Telstra Purple represents a lot more than just a name change for us and most importantly for our customers,” said Adrian Spink, head of Telstra Purple EMEA. “Telstra Purple will allow us to offer our customers a far greater set of technology services building on the strategy and transformation, data and analytics, cloud, and security services offerings Company85 was well known for,” he said.

“Conversely, through Telstra Purple’s operating model, our services will also be scaled globally to companies across Asia and into Australia.”

Consisting of more than 1,500 people working on more than 8,000 projects annually around the world, Telstra Purple will deliver professional and technology managed services including network, data centre, security, cloud, augmented reality, workplace and mobility, data and analytics and design services.

“We want to be able to better address the needs of our customers around the world by bringing our acquired entities and technology services capabilities together, but we also wanted to maintain the unique culture of each company,” said Michael Ebeid, group executive, Telstra Enterprise.

“We did not want to unpick what has made them successful as individual companies and Telstra Purple gives us the structure to nurture their differences and build on the strengths of each team within an agile organisational construct.

“Telstra Purple brings together our technology services teams under a single banner to help our customers get the most from their technology investments. “It’s people who give purpose to technology, who can make sense of what solutions and products a customer needs and then implement that technology and manage it going forward – and that is the foundation of Telstra Purple,” he said.

Company85 has worked closely with customers such as London City Airport with a wide-ranging transformation project that led to an increase in passenger numbers of 25% over four years and a four-minute reduction in aircraft turnaround time.

“These projects show people give purpose to technology to create meaningful outcomes for customers not possible through technology alone,” said Spink.

Acquired entities that will form part of Telstra Purple include: VMTech, MSC, Readify, Kloud, Bridgepoint, O2, NSC, and the UK’s Company85. Telstra Purple will operate in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK.

