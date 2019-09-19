Boomi Platform enables 69% increase in digital-first customer engagement, 20% improved NPS score and £6 million (€6.8 million) year 1 savings

Sky’s ‘Future Assurance View’ tool is used by its 6+ million broadband customers to fix and optimise service via the call centre, online or on their mobile device. A simple, yet intelligent application, it leverages data to drive the next best action to accurately resolve any issues within 5 clicks.

Seeking a tool that’s smart and instantly scalable, Sky selected the Boomi integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) as an ‘intelligent black box’. The solution collects data live from a customer’s hub, diagnostic application and business information, applies configurable business rules and logic, then responds with a simple API. This data-driven approach provides a single simple result despite combining many complex diagnostics and data sources. This enables most customer issues to be resolved using a self-service approach.

Sky is said to be able to make better, more intelligent decisions and has saved £6 million (€6.8 million) through improvements in fault management. Using Boomi, Sky has achieved a 20% improvement in first-time fix and the lowest number of complaints of any service provider in the Ofcom league and decreased the average number of days customers are without service from 5.1 days to 3.8 days.

“Sky deployed the Boomi platform to enable its customers to self-help, significantly reducing downtime and driving improved efficiencies,” says Derek Thompson, VP of EMEA, Dell Boomi. “Serving six million customers, Sky plays a critical role in delivering connectivity across the UK and providing access to content. We’re delighted to help Sky put its customers in the driving seat when it comes to the delivery of this service and at the same time significantly reduce Sky’s costs of doing so,” Thompson added.

Sky and Dell Boomi’s design won best enterprise project at the UK National Technology Awards 2019.

