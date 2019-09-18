Suchitra Rajendra of Colt Technology

Colt Technology Services has announced the appointment of Suchitra Rajendra as vice president (VP) country head India and Global head of HR for Colt’s chief operating officer (COO) organisation.

A passionate and experienced HR professional, Suchitra will work with Colt India’s senior management team to ensure it aligns to Colt’s global strategy as well as joining the COO Leadership Team where she will be responsible for leading the COO and India HR teams.

Suchitra will be reporting into Melanie Halsey, executive vice president (EVP) – Human Resources and will oversee Colt India’s operations as the Country’s Head. In this role she will work closely with the COO business to understand their plans and challenges in order to drive wider organisational goals and translate them into action, not only in India but also globally.

Melanie Halsey, EVP – Human Resources, said: “Colt India has thrived to become our largest country operation, so it is critical that we have a seasoned leader overseeing the region from both an HR and a business perspective.”

“We are thrilled to have Suchitra join Colt. She is passionate about partnering across the organisation to develop and execute strategic plans that maximise business growth, all the while fostering an engaging culture to retain and grow talented people locally.”

Suchitra joins Colt from PepsiCo Inc. where she was the chief human Resources officer (CHRO) for the India Region. Suchitra was responsible for setting the regional talent strategy that enabled sustained business growth and transformation.

Before PepsiCo, Suchitra held multiple senior roles across telecoms and consulting leading HR across India and Australia, where she was instrumental in driving leadership development, cultural change and setting up the diversity and inclusion agenda. Suchitra is also a leading speaker across multiple forums, representative for industry bodies, an independent board member in media organisations and has been recognised by several industry awards.

On her appointment, Suchitra said: “Colt is focused on both maintaining and growing its operations in India, and I am excited to be involved in this next phase for the business locally. In getting to know Colt, I have been inspired by its strong people agenda, and I can’t wait to empower employees in India to contribute towards the overall vision of Colt globally.”

Suchitra will be based in Colt’s Gurgaon office and joins the organisation in November.

