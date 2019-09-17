With a new deal recently signed between Ericsson and Nex-Tech Wireless as well as with RINA Wireless, the trend of increasing 5G coverage in the US continues to grow with new stretches into rural areas.

Ericsson’s partnership with Nex-Tech Wireless is set to modernize the Kansas-based carrier’s network, enabling it to bring 5G capabilities to specific Kansas markets as well as launch Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Wi-Fi Calling services using Ericsson’s cloud-based IMS solution. The agreement, featuring Ericsson’s 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software as well upgraded Cloud Core network, will enable Nex-Tech Wireless to deploy 5G when ready.

With the Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA) Wireless, a cooperative, peer-to-peer association of independent Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Ericsson is helping to make 5G available in some of America’s more rural areas, bringing Cloud Packet Core for 5G to the carrier’s existing Ericsson 4G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN).

Under the agreement, Ericsson will evolve RINA Wireless’ core network for existing services and introduce 5G networks quickly and effectively to its infrastructure. As a result of the deal, RINA Wireless customers in rural states such as Utah, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Oregon will have access to 5G services as early as 5G devices are commercially available.

The country’s advancement in bringing 5G nationwide has reached several milestones in the past year, including establishing fixed and mobile 5G services in several major cities as well as planning multiple rollouts within the next few months. As a close partner of several major US-based telecommunications companies as well as a number of independent CSPs, Ericsson remains a key player behind America’s commercial 5G arrival.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus