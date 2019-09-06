John Proctor of Martello Technologies

Mitel, a global provider of business communications, is using software from Martello Technologies Group Inc.,, to monitor more than one million users in Mitel’s network operations centre (NOC).

This is part of a managed service offering. This deployment demonstrates the capacity for even the largest managed service providers to improve their remote fix rate by as much as 30% with Martello’s solution.

Mitel’s managed service solution aims to deliver proactive, reliable service quality on a 24/7 basis. These organisations range from small and medium sized business to large enterprises, in a range of industries including education, hospitality, financial services, government and healthcare. Martello allows Mitel to deliver service assurance to their customers more proactively, and since implementation in their network operations centre, Mitel’s remote fix rate for customers has increased by close to 30%.

“Customers depend on their business communications to drive productivity and provide exceptional service,” said Martin Bitzinger, VP of Product Line Management, Mitel. “Proactive network monitoring helps ensure their service delivers the highest levels of performance and reliability by detecting any potential issues before they lead to costly downtime.”

“Mitel’s confidence in Martello’s software as a service assurance solution for its own network operations centre speaks volumes about its capacity to help managed service providers improve their own operations,” said John Proctor, president and CEO of Martello. “Mitel has always understood the importance of network and application service quality for a stellar user experience, and we’re pleased to provide the solution.”

