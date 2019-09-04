This is your last chance to share your successful Internet of Things (IoT) use cases and business experience with a worldwide audience and secure your place as a market leader in the increasingly competitive IoT sector.

WeKnow Media Ltd, organisers of the IoT Global Awards, have made their final call for entries into the Industry’s premiere awards platform.

Jeremy Cowan, Editorial Director & Publisher at WeKnow Media Ltd, says; “With just a few days to go before the closing date for entries, we’re looking forward to seeing what innovations IoT businesses have been working on in 2019. If you haven’t submitted your entry yet there’s still time as the closing date is midnight (GMT) on Wednesday 11th September 2019.”

The IoT Global Awards will be judged by an exceptional panel of judges from a range of the top IoT tech development companies, industry standards bodies and analyst organisations.

Shortlisted candidates and winners will take centre stage in a marketing campaign lead by IoT media brands: IoT Now, IoT Now Transport, IoT Global Network and VanillaPlus.

GeoConnexion, i-SCOOP, IoT For All, and the IoT Global Network were all selected as this year’s media partners to the IoT Global Awards.

A shortlist of entries will be published worldwide on Wednesday 25th September 2019 and the final Winners announcement will take place on Friday the 11th of October 2019.

To find out more about the level of exposure your IoT brand can expect, please see this link https://iotglobalawards.com/exposure/

Entry into the IoT Global Awards costs £149 for the 1st category and £19 for each additional category thereafter. There are 11 categories open for entry, enterprises and individuals are encouraged to enter as many categories as they like.

To enter and for all further information, go to https://iotglobalawards.com