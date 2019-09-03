The upcoming ETSI Open Source MANO Hackfest, on 9-13 September 2019, Patras, Greece, will showcase and demonstrate the recently announced ETSI OSM Release SIX.

New users will gain hands-on experience with OSM, being guided through various functionalities from basic operations – installation and configuration – to more advanced capabilities, such as 5G network slicing and closed loop operation, with a focus on network services, a modelling of virtual network functions and on-boarding activities. Experienced users and developers will have the opportunity to build complex examples and experiment with OSM code, fine-tune, test and demonstrate new features over the OSM Remote Labs network.

ETSI OSM Release SIX facilitates the management of complex services thanks to the extended capabilities to create network service operations (primitives). It includes support for edge platforms, enabling the delivery of end-to-end service and slice orchestration from the edge to the core, a critical point for 5G networks.

In addition, the extension of its Service Assurance (SA) framework now enables control, storage and reaction to a much wider set of events and conditions. Release SIX also delivers an improved control over orchestration roles with fine-grained control of operations per role and project, and better real-time feedback to the operator.

ETSI has led the standardisation world in using Plugtests interoperability events and advanced specification techniques to improve the quality of its standards and facilitate the development of interoperable products. “Through these events, specific working tools and an extensive review of our engineering processes, we’re onboarding the new generation of telecoms professionals who will expect to work in an agile and innovative way” states Adrian Scrase, ETSI’s CTO.

OSM ecosystem for different industry sectors

A “5G Day” will take place during the Hackfest on 11 September to discuss how ETSI Open Source MANO is enabling key 5G use cases. Advanced media applications such as virtual reality or live ultra-high quality video transfer will be discussed. Other topics such as the applicability of several virtualised service functions over vehicular networks and how such platforms can leverage and facilitate test activities for the automotive industry will also be covered.

Tata Elxsi, a global digital and technology services provider and an OSM participant and distributor, will showcase an end-to-end service orchestrator solution for the broadcast industry based on ETSI OSM Release SIX at IBC, on 13-17 September in Amsterdam.

The ETSI OSM community keeps growing and 20 more organisations, including new service providers, VNF vendors and integrators, have joined the group since OSM Release FIVE. The list includes A10 Networks, Accenture, Adlink Technologies, Aptira, Benu Networks, Easy Global Market, Ecode Networks, Everis Spain SLU, hSenid Mobile Solutions, Hillstone Networks Corporation, NCSR Demokritos, NOS Technology, Optare Solutions, STC Solution, Strikr Systems LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, Telenity, Thinkpalm Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ubitech Ltd, University of Patras, Videotron.

