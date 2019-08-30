Jonathan Kendall of Augnet

London-based technology start-up Augnet, which says it aims to revolutionise the SMS and messaging space, has appointed an experienced information and communications technology (ICT) industry figure, Jonathan Kendall as commercial director.

Kendall reportedly brings extensive experience and a far-reaching network to strengthen the company, and will focus on building strategic partnerships, drawing engagement and creating new avenues.

He specialises in building enterprise-ready, go-to-market sales and marketing infrastructures, and has led sales teams across the sector, from high-profile companies to industry-challenging start-ups, through periods of significant growth. Kendall has headed up teams at Juniper Networks, Vodafone, Telstra, Motorola and Capgemini. Over the past five years, he was retained by top tier venture capital firms to work within disruptors in their portfolios including Comverse, Skipjaq and Zalaris to deliver fast growth and help initiate and accelerate product-market fit to scale-up challenges and support exit and disposal scenarios.

Augnet’s founder and CEO, Daniel Gill, says: “We are excited to welcome Jonathan Kendall to the Augnet team. Jonathan’s calibre of experience, network and respect within the industry will be of huge value to us as we continue to transform the SMS and messaging space. He will play a large part in taking Augnet to the next level.”

Jonathan Kendall comments: “From the first meeting with CEO, Daniel Gill and COO, Jekaterina Orlova, I was extremely impressed by the Augnet offering, its high growth plans and the clear strategy presented. I believe that Augnet will increase quality and credibility in the SMS and messaging industry, providing the long overdue ability to deliver compliance and governance to a growing marketplace. Augnet is a no-brainer. The technology speaks for itself. I look forward to working with the team and widening the net in terms of awareness and industry buy-in.”

In the last two months, Augnet has secured a £1.3 million (€1.43 million) investment from industry experts and investors led by the VC Triple Point, in addition to receiving sought-after funding from the European Innovation Council. Augnet reports that it is on track to show substantial growth over the next two years.

