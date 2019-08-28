Jerzy Szlosarek of Epsilon

Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications service provider (CSP), has been chosen by Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Hongkong) Ltd (Telin HK), a subsidiary of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, to deliver its Direct Cloud Connect solution in Asia.

Telin HK can now establish direct and secure connection to Alibaba Cloud as well as other major Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) interconnected on Epsilon’s global network fabric.

Direct Cloud Connect is an ethernet service delivered via the Infiny by Epsilon Software-Defined Networking (SDN) platform. With Infiny, Telin HK gains on-demand connectivity to a global ecosystem of CSPs, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud, from a single platform. The SDN platform also allows Telin HK to interconnect with over 220 data centres and major Internet Exchanges (IX) globally, enabling faster service deployment and increasing its global network coverage.

“Hong Kong is one of Asia’s leading Cloud hubs and a strategic market for regional and global businesses. Using our Direct Cloud Connect solution, Telin HK instantly expands their service capabilities to offer customers high-performance connectivity to the Cloud,” says Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon.

“Infiny is bringing on-demand global connectivity to service providers and powering digital transformation across Asia and around the world. We are pleased to support Telin HK as they continue to grow their telecommunications and data centre services to better serve their customers’ Cloud needs in Asia.”

Telin HK offers a comprehensive range of high-quality international mobility services, data services and business solutions to a wide range of customers in Asia. With the newly launched Data Centre presence in Hong Kong, Telin HK can now offer a complete solution package including colocation, dedicated leased line and direct access to major CSPs.

“Epsilon’s Direct Cloud Connect is a scalable and flexible solution to securely connect our customers to the Cloud. We chose Epsilon because it enables us to immediately add Cloud and global connectivity to our service offering with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS),” according to Bellinda Lee, VP Enterprise and Wholesale Business at Telin HK. “By working with Epsilon, our customers will see more Cloud connectivity options becoming available, while benefitting from faster deployment and increased network coverage.”

