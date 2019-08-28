Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion, a specialist in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, has won a new contract with LINK Mobility, a Europe-based provider of SMS and message delivery solutions.

The contract is to consolidate all its business units on a single standardised business support systems (BSS) platform that will streamline business operations and support the company’s on-going growth. Cerillion is delivering the Enterprise Product Catalogue, Convergent Charging System, revenue manager, service manager and interconnect manager modules from its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite, as well as supporting the migration from LINK’s extensive array of legacy systems.

Rapid growth achieved through a combination of multiple acquisitions and organic expansion has resulted in huge complexity in LINK’s back office systems and processes. In order to move forward with its business plans, the company recognised the need to harmonise its IT strategy and rationalise its BSS platforms. Following a long consultative engagement including multiple product demos and extensive customer references, LINK chose Cerillion as its BSS transformation partner due to the company’s proven ability to support multi-tenancy, multi-jurisdiction business models as well as the scalability to support LINK’s ambitious growth plans.

“LINK has run an extensive selection process over the last eighteen months to identify a partner who can unify our complex business on a single platform,” says Torbjørn Krøvel, CTO of LINK Mobility. “It has been important for us to select a partner who could demonstrate their ability to support our current business models and who also had a product evolution vision that future-proofs our business plans. We are delighted to be working with Cerillion on this project.”

“The challenges of scaling a multi-country business puts enormous pressure on back office systems and the people who are operating them,” comments Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Standardising on the Cerillion platform will provide LINK with significant efficiency gains and an unprecedented level of control and visibility across their business units and we are very pleased to be collaborating on this exciting project.”

