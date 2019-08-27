On September 18th, 2019, the Future Females Business School will open the doors to its next group of women entrepreneurs. The Future Females Business School is a three-month virtual incubator that will provide a unique opportunity for women entrepreneurs from around the world to transform their ideas into proven, scalable, and sustainable businesses.

The Future Females Business School has graduated 190 entrepreneurs in the last six months alone, with surveyed participants on average seeing a 63% increase in monthly revenue and indicating a 76% increase in confidence around their ability to make their business successful on completion of the program.

The program is application-only. Entrepreneurs are supported through a structured three-month program that combines content, community, and coaching to help them rapidly bring their dream businesses to life.

“Through this partnership, our members will be exposed to content and coaches from the global Techstars network — a game-changer for early-stage entrepreneurs building tech businesses,” says Lauren Dallas, Future Females co-founder. “In fact, we’ve already shared our first masterclass with NYC Techstars managing director, Yossi Hasson sharing tips on positioning yourself for global accelerator programs – one of our best-received yet!”

Future Females will also be a part of the D&I Techstars Affiliate programme — an opportunity for Future Females to refer graduating entrepreneurs to one of the Techstars mentorship-driven accelerator programs and have their application fast-tracked.

“This collaboration with Future Females allows us to reach and support more women entrepreneurs globally, creating a pipeline of high-quality entrepreneurs that will bring more women founders into our programs and the wider tech startup ecosystem,” says Jason Thompson, VP of Diversity & Inclusion at Techstars. “In addition, the knowledge sharing between our organisations will allow us both to continue developing our programmes to better support women entrepreneurs.”

The Future Females Business School has a proven track record of supporting women entrepreneurs, with two recent graduates, Tania Naess-Smith & Lara Menke, the co-founders of CAIA in London, receiving funding within just one month of completing the program.

