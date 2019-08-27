Dr Peter Meissner of NGMN

The Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance is recommending a common RF cluster connector for early 5G deployment. NGMN’s new white paper – Recommendation for RF Cluster Connector for use in 5G NR 8T8R TDD Deployment – describes the selection process and explores the features that make a common RF cluster connector the most suitable for early 5G deployment.

Across the mobile communication industry, there is an increasing demand for highly integrated antennas with a large number of RF ports. At the same time, antenna size is a critical factor in network deployment which limits the number of connectors. Cluster connectors solve this problem by integrating several RF ports into single connectors.

In order to provide a cluster connector recommendation in time for operator antenna roll-outs, the NGMN cluster connector project was established. The aim of the project was aligning the industry towards using a common cluster connector in order to bring O&M benefits to operators. Following the conclusion of the project, the cluster connector type C (MQ4/5) is recommended for early 5G deployment. The project was comprised of leading international operators as well as network equipment, antenna and connector suppliers.

Tomas Sedlacek, chairman of the NGMN cluster connector project and Site Infrastructure Expert at Deutsche Telekom, praised the benefits of cluster connector alignment for operators: “This cluster connector industry recommendation, aligning equipment suppliers towards using a common type of connector, will help operators to simplify logistics and reduce O&M expenditures.”

Dr. Peter Meissner, NGMN CEO, emphasised that for 5G to be a success, there needs to be a harmonised network so operators can deploy the new technology with confidence: “This will accelerate time-to-market and decrease installation costs. The selection of a cluster connector marks a significant step in this mission, and we are committed to continuing to work with the industry as we move forward towards the new era of connectivity that 5G is set to bring.”

