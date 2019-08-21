Silka Gonzalez of ERMProtect

ERMProtect, a cybersecurity firm, announced the expansion of its Privacy Practice to help clients comply with an ever-changing regulatory landscape. The Privacy group will focus on developing, implementing and reviewing data protection practices at client organisations to ensure compliance, enhance brand reputation, elevate customer trust and boost profits.

The move by ERMProtect comes at a time of heightened concern about how data is used and sold, prompting a new wave of rules and regulations. The practice, staffed by bilingual practitioners, will serve both the U.S. and Latin American markets, fortifying ERMProtect’s move into the Latin American region.

ERMProtect’s privacy experts will develop new, effective data privacy programs or enhance existing ones, drawing on experience and industry best practices. They also are available for consulting services and privacy staff augmentation.

“There is a heightened focus on how organisations protect their data as the public and governments demand more vigilance and governance about how their data is used,’’ said Dr. Rey Leclerc Sveinsson, CIPP, CIPM, FIP, CISSP, CISM, CRISC, CISA, who leads the practice. “Organisations need programs that deal with privacy from a comprehensive legal, technical and operational perspective.’’

“Rey’s unique value is his extensive background in technology, information security and data protection,’’ said Silka Gonzalez, president and founder of ERMProtect. “He is deeply knowledgeable about privacy law and cybersecurity. That’s a rare combination of skills that will allow him to bring value to our clients.’’

Dr. Leclerc-Sveinsson has consulted on cyber and information security, GDPR assessments and implementation, and all aspects of privacy program development. He holds a Ph.D. in Information Security and five master’s degrees in cyber and Information Security, and Privacy, including The John Marshall Law School, Albany Law School and Maastricht University Faculty of Law. He also has earned 13 of the top certifications in the fields of Privacy and Data Protection, Information Security, Information Security Auditing, and Risk Management.

Gonzalez said the added privacy services were a “logical next step” for the 21-year-old company. “Privacy and cybersecurity are converging. Enhancing the controls of cybersecurity so privacy can exist has become a matter of survival for virtually every business in this digital era. We couldn’t be more pleased to have someone of Rey’s caliber on our team.’’

