Event date: October 14 – 17, 2019

The Hague, Netherlands



Layer123 are delighted to announce the 8th annual SDN NFV World Congress, taking place 14 – 17 October 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands.

The SDN NFV World Congress is the only neutral forum to assess open networking, network transformation, and business transformation. With SDN no longer fresh news and with NFV being labelled by some within the industry as a ‘bubble’ we will push the discussion into uncharted territories by bringing together disrupters and varying views that will culminate not in the discussions that some want to have, but all need to have.

For 2019, we welcome our new host operator Verizon with whom we will be bringing together industry leaders from tier 1, 2 and 3 operators, data centres, cloud providers, enterprise firms and analysts from a global scope, for our most exciting edition to date.

Layer123 is delighted to announce that the Network Transformation Awards & Gala Dinner will take place in The Hague alongside the SDN NFV World Congress once again on 16th October 2019. The industry’s premier awards recognising achievement in Network Transformation. View the Awards page for further info.

Our event tackles head-on the real-world issues operators and vendors alike are encountering on the journey towards network transformation. Senior technologists, business leaders, product managers, and architects alike will benefit from a candid, fearless discussion of both technology and business challenges. Register here: http://bit.ly/2Tx1JhN

Key Themes 2019

Digital Transformation & Service Evolution

Orchestration, Automation, Cloud Native & NFV

SDN and Network Programmability

5G Plans, Initial Deployments & Innovations

Progress at the Edge & Cloud

Solution Delivery: Packaging, Open Source, Proprietary

Advancements in Hardware and Silicon

Open Networking Harmonisation

Emerging Technologies: AI/ML, BlockChain

Take a look at the agenda for further info: http://bit.ly/2TER1py