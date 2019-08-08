Tommi Uitto of Nokia

Nokia is set to bring 5G to New Zealand, following the announcement of the first commercial 5G network available to New Zealanders by Vodafone New Zealand.

Nokia will supply and integrate a 5G network for Vodafone New Zealand, which will be launched in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in late 2019. The deal, including Nokia’s AirScale radio access network, cloud-native core and design services, provides further proof of the strength of Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio. Nokia’s 5G portfolio offers operators the necessary flexibility and capabilities to deliver 5G services to both consumers and enterprises.

“We are excited to be joining forces with Vodafone New Zealand, our partner of over 20 years, to bring 5G to New Zealand,” said Tommi Uitto, Nokia’s president of Mobile Networks. “With this agreement, we will enable Vodafone New Zealand to deliver 5G services to their customers and create an even more connected society.”

Commenting on the agreement, Tony Baird, Technology director, Vodafone New Zealand said: “We are excited to be working with Nokia to deliver a commercial 5G network for Vodafone and New Zealand, building on our proud heritage of being first to deliver to Kiwis, the best mobile technology available at the time, including 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G.”

“This is a tremendous milestone for Vodafone NZ and Nokia, particularly since 5G already has mindshare amongst consumers and enterprises in New Zealand”, said Phil Marshall, chief research officer, Tolaga Research. “It marks the next chapter in a long and prosperous partnership between Vodafone NZ and Nokia, and is testament to the robustness of Nokia’s 5G portfolio.”

