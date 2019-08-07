Here Technologies, a global provider of mapping and location platform services, has partnered with Citi Logik, a U.K. mobility analytics company. The two organisations will integrate the Here real-time traffic and speed data into Citi Logik’s SaaS solution, CitiAnalytics.

As smart cities develop and grow, the need to monitor, analyse and manage urban movement becomes more important, to better understand the interactions between people, transport and the built environment. CitiAnalytics is a web-based, real-time city analysis tool that enables cities to better understand congestion, traffic counts, people movement and pollution.

The tool is derived and based on underlying Internet of Things (IoT) data sources, including mobile phone data, now complemented by the comprehensive GPS data from Here. By combining various data sources, the tool helps cities manage their environments dynamically without relying on traditional hardware-based infrastructure.

Here Real-Time Traffic is claimed to provide the closest thing to a live depiction of the road. It aggregates and analyses data from a sophisticated mix of sources, including high-quality, rich vehicle sensor data from a range of automotive OEMs. The result is best-in-class accuracy in the depiction of real-world traffic conditions.

Here Speed Data delivers vehicle speed information from the comprehensive database of trillions of GPS probe data points that Here has built over time. It covers three years of historic data for better traffic analytics.

“Increasing levels of urbanisation create the need for cities to better predict, manage and plan future urban movement. Accurate real-time traffic and historical speed data play an important role for this”, said Dieter Lange, director sales EMEAR at Here Technologies.

“We’re happy to collaborate with Citi Logik, because they understand the value that data from different, complementary sources and its analytics can provide cities to improve urban planning, relieve congestion and curb pollution for better quality of life.”

CitiAnalytics is currently available in the U.K. and is targeted at all cities and local authorities in the U.K., with plans in place to launch the technology internationally as well.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus