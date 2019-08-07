Event date: September 17 – 19, 2019

Dallas, Texas

Formerly known as the NFV & Carrier SDN Summit, this year’s Network Virtualization & SDN Americas event promises to zero in on strategies to virtualize, automate and streamline operations for service providers in the era of cloud and edge.

Join 400+ senior telecom professionals, 60+ expert speakers and a host of Heavy Reading’s telecom market and industry technology analysts this September in Dallas, to gain a deeper understanding of the next steps of NFV & SDN.

Operators, cable operators, industry organisations and more can attend this year’s show for free! If you fit this criteria, click here to secure your place at the event now