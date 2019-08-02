Debashis Chatterjee of Mindtree

Mindtree, a L&T Group Company, announced the appointment of Mr. Debashis Chatterjee as the CEO & MD of Mindtree Ltd. He has been inducted into Board of Mindtree Ltd. with a mandate to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining Mindtree, Mr. Chatterjee was president, Global delivery and Global leader for the Digital Sytems and Technology practice at Cognizant.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. A M Naik, Group chairman, L&T, said that “Mr. Chatterjee’s diverse experience and strong client focussed approach will take Mindtree to the next level of growth and create enormous value to all the stake holders.”

“I am excited and honoured with this opportunity. Looking forward to work with Mindtree employees across the globe and continue to co-create value for customers,” said Mr. Chatterjee.

During his 22 years of service at Cognizant, Mr. Chatterjee held various leadership roles from running the Banking & Financial Services practice; to building & managing several delivery operations center; to driving technology innovation and next generation solutions across lines of service. He was a key member of executive leadership group, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for Cognizant, India.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Jadhavpur Unversity, Mr. Chatterjee has over 30 years of experience working in several leading organisations including Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

Mr. Chatterjee will operate out of Mindtree’s office in Bangalore. His appointment adds thrust to Mindtree’s plan to continue driving digital transformation for clients and boost profitable growth. Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company, which helps clients across 18 countries achieve business agility, competitive edge, and growth in IT and Digital space.

